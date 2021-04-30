By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the last Friday in April, meaning it's Arbor Day — a day dedicated to planting trees.
Today, Duquesne Light and the City of Pittsburgh planted more than a dozen trees in Highland Park.
The hope is that the trees will build the tree canopy in the neighborhood.
The trees will also benefit local wildlife and help with pollination.