The event happened this morning in Highland Park.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the last Friday in April, meaning it’s Arbor Day — a day dedicated to planting trees.

Today, Duquesne Light and the City of Pittsburgh planted more than a dozen trees in Highland Park.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA Photojournalist)

The hope is that the trees will build the tree canopy in the neighborhood.

The trees will also benefit local wildlife and help with pollination.