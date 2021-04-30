By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,607 new Coronavirus cases and 39 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,151,005 cases and 26,218 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. The state says a lab submitted about 300 test results dating back to December 2020 in Friday’s numbers, and another lab submitted a large file of results collected in the last three days.

There are 2,318 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 522 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 8,468,033 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 3,420,864 people are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,392,676 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 70,722 cases among residents and 14,797 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,113 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 27,692 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

