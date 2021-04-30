CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — The first Pitt Panther is off the board.

With the No. 90 pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, the Minnesota Vikings selected defensive end Patrick Jones II.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi congratulated Jones on Twitter.

“Congrats to a great PITT MAN,” Narduzzi said.