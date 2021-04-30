By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — The first Pitt Panther is off the board.
With the No. 90 pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, the Minnesota Vikings selected defensive end Patrick Jones II.
Patrick Jones II » Pitt » @Vikings
Watch the #NFLDraft on
ESPN, ABC & NFL Network#H2P » @P_jones9 pic.twitter.com/s1c9HA9Iwp
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) May 1, 2021
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi congratulated Jones on Twitter.
“Congrats to a great PITT MAN,” Narduzzi said.
The Pick is IN!!! @P_jones9 to the Vikings‼️‼️‼️🔥🔥🔥
Congrats to a great PITT MAN pic.twitter.com/l7H4g8glG3
— Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) May 1, 2021