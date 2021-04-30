By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Frost Advisory has now been issued for parts of our area overnight as temps are expected to plunge.

It’s hard to believe we saw the 80s this week, but Friday brought an arctic blast of air just before we kick off May.

*UPDATE FOR TONIGHT* A Frost Advisory has been issued for portions of our county warning area and the Freeze Watch has been upgraded to a Freeze Warning. Make sure to bring any plants that are sensitive to the cold inside. pic.twitter.com/v7O5NX5Lq2 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 30, 2021

NWS Pittsburgh says a Frost Advisory has been issued for some parts of our area and a Frost Advisory for the rest. Make sure you cover your plants or bring them inside, since crops and other sensitive vegetation could be harmed or killed.

The Frost Advisory is in place from 1 a.m. Saturday to 9 a.m.

As for Friday, the rest of the day will see wind speeds picking up. There are Wind Advisories posted for the Laurels and ridges going through 11 p.m. Wind gusts in the Laurels are expected to top 50 mph. Gusts in Pittsburgh could top 40 mph. Wind speeds and gusts will remain strong overnight, and KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says the advisory may be extended.

After the chilly start on Saturday, the rest of the weekend is looking pleasant with highs in the low 60s Saturday and mid to upper 70s on Sunday.