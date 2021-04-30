By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Milliones 6-12 is closed on Friday after it was learned that a fourth person at the school has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Pittsburgh Public Schools, the person was last in the building on April 28.
The district says that the school will reopen on Monday, May 3, in time for the return of students that are in categories 2 and 1.
"Today, we received confirmation that a fourth member of our Pittsburgh Milliones school community has tested positive for COVID-19," Principal Graf said in a parent notification on Thursday. "Per the Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, the building will be closed tomorrow, Friday, April 30, for disinfecting and contact tracing."
Students and families that participate in grab-and-go breakfast and lunches will have to visit Pittsburgh Miller on Bedford Avenue from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.