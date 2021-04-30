CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Two days of testing and contact tracing will determine how long the shelter-in-place lasts.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – St. Vincent is telling students to shelter-in-place because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The president sent a letter on Thursday, saying the campus saw a “significant increase” in cases in the past two days.

The letter says the shelter-in-place is out of an abundance of caution and to figure out the source of the spread. Surveillance testing and contact tracing will be completed Friday and Saturday and will determine how long the lockdown remains in place.

All classes will be done remotely and students are supposed to stay in their dorms. Meals are to-go only. If students choose to leave campus and they’re not vaccinated, they’ll have to be tested when they get back.