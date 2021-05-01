CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Steelers will announce five more draft picks on Day 3.
Filed Under:2021 NFL Draft, Alan Faneca, Kendrick Green, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLEVELAND, Ohio/PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Last night, the Steelers announced they had picked Illinois OL Kendrick Green, and he’s already getting a warm welcome from a former Steeler.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 271 New Coronavirus Cases, No Additional Deaths

Alan Faneca put together a video message for Green early Saturday morning.

“Glad you’re a Pittsburgh Steeler man. Glad to have you man,” Faneca said. “Get ready to feel the love of Steeler Nation.”

Green was selected as the No. 87 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Day 2.

The Steelers continue their draft picks this afternoon and will announce the five new players donning the black and gold.

MORE NEWS: West Virginia Transgender Athlete Bill Signed By Governor Jim Justice

Keep up with 2021 NFL Draft here with our tracker.