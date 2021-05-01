By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio/PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Last night, the Steelers announced they had picked Illinois OL Kendrick Green, and he's already getting a warm welcome from a former Steeler.
Alan Faneca put together a video message for Green early Saturday morning.
“Glad you’re a Pittsburgh Steeler man. Glad to have you man,” Faneca said. “Get ready to feel the love of Steeler Nation.”
From: @afan66
To: @The_fridge53 pic.twitter.com/L8Bxpq3w2m
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 1, 2021
Green was selected as the No. 87 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Day 2.
The Steelers continue their draft picks this afternoon and will announce the five new players donning the black and gold.
