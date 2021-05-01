By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A food truck that was operating out of Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood has been ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department.
The Health Department ordered Coach Jeff's Trophy Hot Dog to close earlier this week.
The mobile food stand had been operating along Bennett Street in Homewood.
The Health Department says multiple violations were being committed, including:
- Open and operating without a health permit
- Food from an unapproved source
- Lack of hand washing facilities
- Improper hot holding of food
- Lack of a commissary
- Lack of a certified food protection manager