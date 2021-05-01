By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) – It will sit in the Pro Football Hall of Fame forever just like he sits in the hearts of Steelers fans.
On Saturday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled the bronze bust that will commemorate former Steelers scout Bill Nunn.
The official unveiling of Bill Nunn’s Bronzed Bust #PFHOF21 | @steelers pic.twitter.com/zrlvIzNtCD
— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 1, 2021
The legendary Steelers scout was enshrined on Wednesday during “Hall of Famer Forever,” a special ceremony at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Nunn was one of eight who were posthumously enshrined.
Nunn's granddaughter, Cydney Nunn, unveiled her grandfather's Hall of Fame bust during the Wednesday night ceremony.
Nunn, who helped build the famed Pittsburgh Steelers’ dynasty of the 1970s, was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 as a Contributor.