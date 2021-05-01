CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Troopers are interviewing the family of the victim.
Filed Under:Cambria County, Local News, Local TV, State Police, Summerhill

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SUMMERHILL, Pa. (KDKA) — State Police in Summerhill are investigating a deadly shooting in Cambria County.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 271 New Coronavirus Cases, No Additional Deaths

This happened at a house on Fairlane Road just after 6 p.m. Friday night.

READ MORE: Grand Jury Indicts 8 In Alcohol-Related Death Of Bowling Green Student Stone Foltz After Fraternity Party

Troopers say they were called to a domestic-related assault and found a 21-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

MORE NEWS: West Virginia Transgender Athlete Bill Signed By Governor Jim Justice

His family was at the house and are being interviewed by investigators.