By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SUMMERHILL, Pa. (KDKA) — State Police in Summerhill are investigating a deadly shooting in Cambria County.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 271 New Coronavirus Cases, No Additional Deaths
This happened at a house on Fairlane Road just after 6 p.m. Friday night.READ MORE: Grand Jury Indicts 8 In Alcohol-Related Death Of Bowling Green Student Stone Foltz After Fraternity Party
Troopers say they were called to a domestic-related assault and found a 21-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.MORE NEWS: West Virginia Transgender Athlete Bill Signed By Governor Jim Justice
His family was at the house and are being interviewed by investigators.