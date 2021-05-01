By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – People in Larimer will now have a brand new place to hang out.
On Saturday, the city cut the ribbon on Liberty Green Community Park.
The $6.5 million park also houses the newest "super playground" and largest play area for kids of all ages in the city's park system.
Mayor Bill Peduto was joined by the Larimer Consensus Group, Kingsley Association, East Liberty Development, Inc., Cornerstone Village residents and additional community members to celebrate the opening of the park