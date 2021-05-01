By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,100 new Coronavirus cases and 35 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,154,105 cases and 26,253 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,283 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 518 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 8,596,538 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 3,493,659 people are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,401,685 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 70,714 cases among residents and 14,807 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,111 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 27,724 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: