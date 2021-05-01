By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Damar Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native and Pitt Panthers safety has been selected 212th overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.READ MORE: Celebrating The Class Of 2021: Pitt-Greensburg Holds In-Person Commencement Ceremonies
Hamlin was the Class AAAA Defensive Player of the year when he played high school football at Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
“Damar was listed as Mel Koper’s best available player all day,” Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi said. “A bunch of teams really, really missed out, but the Bills got themselves a gem of a player and person. Damar was the quarterback of our defense. He’s smart, tough, and such a sure tackler back there. He is going to be a difference-maker for Buffalo. Damar and our man Dane Jackson, together again!”READ MORE: Man Rescued After Tree Falls On Porta Potty At Gettysburg National Military Park
While injuries limited him in his sophomore season at Pitt, he did record 41 tackles and an interception in four starts.
In 2020, Hamlin improved on those numbers, being named second-team All-ACC with 67 tackles and two interceptions in 10 starts, and was invited to the Senior Bowl.MORE NEWS: Internet Outage Impacts Port Authority Online Systems And ConnectCard Machines
Hamlin is the fifth Panther picked in the 2021 NFL Draft, joining Patrick Jones II, Rashad Weaver, Jason Pinnock, and Jaylen Twmyman.