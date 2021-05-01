By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) — On Friday, Hersheypark opened for its summer season.
And it’s getting sweeter out there with three new culinary experiences.
Milton's Ice Cream Parlor and the Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen are now open.
The Chocolatier Restaurant will open at the end of May.
The park is open Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with daily operations starting May 27.
Safety protocols are in place, and you’re also encouraged to buy your tickets in advance.