By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another Pitt player has been selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.READ MORE: Man Rescued After Tree Falls On Porta Potty At Gettysburg National Military Park
This time, the Minnesota Vikings selected Panthers’ defensive tackle, Jaylen Twyman, with the 199th pick in the 6th round.
During the 2019 season with the Panthers, Twyman joined elite company, become the first interior defensive lineman since Aaron Donald to lead Pitt in sacks, just missing Donald’s record of 11, recording 10.5 sacks.READ MORE: Internet Outage Impacts Port Authority Online Systems And ConnectCard Machines
“The Vikings got themselves another one of our outstanding defensive linemen in Jaylen Twyman,” Head Coach Pat Narduzzi said. “This guy was an absolute force on the interior for us. Really physical and strong. His performance on the bench at pro day shows he’s gotten even stronger over the past year. We are thrilled that he and Patrick will be together again.”
This is the second player from Pitt that Minnesota has taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, picking defensive end, Patrick Jones II with the 90th overall pick in the 3rd round.MORE NEWS: Pa. State Police Searching For 72-Year-Old Endangered, Possibly Armed Man Martin Hussey
Twyman joins Jones II, Rashad Weaver, and Jason Pinnock as the Pitt players selected in this year’s draft.