PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The list of Panthers selected in the 2021 NFL Draft continues to grow.
This time, the Las Vegas Raiders have chosen Pitt Center Jimmy Morrissey 230th overall.
Morrissey won the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy, an award given to the top player that began their career as a walk-on.
During the 2020 season at Pitt, Morrissey started 11 games but only played 10 of them at his natural position as the center, starting one of those games at right guard.
He was also selected at second-team all-conference in 2020 and was in the Senior Bowl.
Morrissey did not play in the 2021 season because he graduated from Pitt in just three and a half years. However, he did play 47 games for the Panthers between 2017 and 2020.
He is now the sixth Panther to be taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, joining Damar Hamlin, Jaylen Twyman, Jason Pinnock, Rashad Weaver, and Patrick Jones II.