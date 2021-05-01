By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissaro, Penn State safety and Clairton native Lamont Wade is signing with the Steelers.READ MORE: City Leaders Cut Ribbon At Liberty Green Community Park
Former Penn State safety Lamont Wade is signing with the #Steelers, per source.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021
The Clairton native racked up 83 solo tackles and one interception in four seasons at Penn State.READ MORE: Dozens Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations In Swissvale
He had a college career-high 39 solo tackles in 13 games in the 2019 season.
During high school, he was named Mr. Football Class 1A-3A as a senior, playing both running back and cornerback at Clairton, racking up 40 rushing touchdowns and 2,368 yards.
He also recorded four interceptions in his senior year at Clairton.
Pelissero is also reporting the Steelers are signing Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown and Oklahoma State linebacker Calvin Bundage.MORE NEWS: Celebrating The Class Of 2021: Pitt-Greensburg Holds In-Person Commencement Ceremonies
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details