PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The New York Jets drafted Pitt Panthers cornerback Jason Pinnock with the 175th overall pick in the 5th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I think Jason Pinnock really caught people’s attention with his pro day workout but at Pitt, we’ve always known he’s a player,” said Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi. “The Jets are getting a long athlete with great ball skills. He knows how to press and be physical. I know he’ll be an asset for Coach Saleh and what he’s looking to build in New York.”

Prior to the draft, Pinnock told NFL Network that he gained valuable experience at Pitt thanks to the Panthers sharing a training facility with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It’s humbling but it also lets you know the goal is obtainable,” he said. “It’s right there in front of you, you see those guys every day, you build a real relationship with them. Not even just within the facility, but off the field. It offers the younger guys in college an opportunity to see how to be a professional before you’re required to be a professional.”

In 10 games with the Panthers in 2020, Pinnock recorded 17 solo tackles, three interceptions, both career highs for his collegiate career.

Pinnock joins Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones II as Panthers being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.