CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:2021 NFL Draft, NFL, Pitt Panthers, Pitt Panthers Football, Rashad Weaver, Tennessee Titans

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — The Tennessee Titans have selected Pitt Panthers’ very own Rashad Weaver on the third day of the 2021 NFL Draft.

READ MORE: Pa. State Police Searching For 72-Year-Old Endangered, Possibly Armed Man Martin Hussey

Weaver was selected with the fourth-round No. 135 pick on Saturday.

“LETS GOOOO! I’m so thankful for the @titans believing in me and I’m ready to work! ⚔️⚔️ #TitanUp,” Weaver tweeted.

“The Titans got themselves a real steal in the fourth round in Rashad Weaver,” Head Pitt Panthers Football Coach Pat Narduzzi said. “He is so mentally and physically tough. That was on full display this past season when he came back from a knee injury to be a first team All-American. I’m not surprised that Coach Vrabel, a former defensive lineman himself, wanted to make Rashad a Titan.”

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 271 New Coronavirus Cases, No Additional Deaths

Keep up with the latest from the Steelers’ picks here with our tracker.