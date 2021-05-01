By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — The Tennessee Titans have selected Pitt Panthers’ very own Rashad Weaver on the third day of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Weaver was selected with the fourth-round No. 135 pick on Saturday.

“LETS GOOOO! I’m so thankful for the @titans believing in me and I’m ready to work! ⚔️⚔️ #TitanUp,” Weaver tweeted.

“The Titans got themselves a real steal in the fourth round in Rashad Weaver,” Head Pitt Panthers Football Coach Pat Narduzzi said. “He is so mentally and physically tough. That was on full display this past season when he came back from a knee injury to be a first team All-American. I’m not surprised that Coach Vrabel, a former defensive lineman himself, wanted to make Rashad a Titan.”

