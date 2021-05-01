By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE (KDKA) — COVID-19 cases are rising at St. Vincent College and the school is taking action.READ MORE: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Orders Homewood Food Truck Operating Without Permit To Close
Students have been ordered to shelter-in-place due to the spike in cases.READ MORE: Man Pleads Guilty To Murder In Crash That Killed Police Officer
The college says surveillance testing and contact tracing over the next two days will determine how long the lockdown will remain in place,MORE NEWS: Police Investigating After Man Shot In Westwood
For now, all classes will be remote and students should stay in their dorms.