By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Transportation Security Administration is extended its mask mandate for travelers until September 13.
The mandate was set to expire on May 11.
The extension of the mandate means that anytime you board a plane, train, or us, you'll need to be wearing a mask.
Violators can be fined from $250 to to $2,500.