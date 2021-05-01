CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The mandate was set to expire on May 11.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Mask Mandate, Transportation Security Administration, TSA

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Transportation Security Administration is extended its mask mandate for travelers until September 13.

The extension of the mandate means that anytime you board a plane, train, or us, you’ll need to be wearing a mask.

Violators can be fined from $250 to to $2,500.