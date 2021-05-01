CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Henderson served a police officer for 39 years.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WHITEHALL BOROUGH (KDKA) — The Whitehall Borough Police Chief is retiring.

Friday was Keith Henderson’s last day on the job.

The police department shared the news on its Facebook page.

(Courtesy: Whitehall Borough Police Department/Facebook)

