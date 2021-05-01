By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITEHALL BOROUGH (KDKA) — The Whitehall Borough Police Chief is retiring.
Friday was Keith Henderson's last day on the job.
The police department shared the news on its Facebook page.
Henderson served a police officer for 39 years.