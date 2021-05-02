CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The 2021 NFL Draft is being held in downtown Cleveland.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have eight picks in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

The team has draft selections in every round of this year’s draft except for the 5th round, with their 1st round pick being the 24th overall pick.

Keep up to date with all of Pittsburgh’s selections with the 2021 Steelers Draft Tracker!

2021 NFL Draft Schedule:

  • Thursday, April 29th – 8:00 p.m. – Round 1
  • Friday, April 30th – 7:00 p.m. – Round 2 and Round 3
  • Saturday, May 1st – 12:00 p.m. – Rounds 4-7

Steelers draft picks:

  • Round 1, Pick 24 — Alabama RB Najee Harris

  • Round 2, Pick 55 — Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth

  • Round 3, Pick 87 — Illinois OL Kendrick Green

  • Round 4, Pick 128 — Texas A&M OT Dan Moore Jr.

  • Round 4, Pick 140 — Texas A&M LB Buddy Johnson

    • Round 5, Pick 156 — Wisconsin DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

  • Round 6, Pick 216 – Miami LB Quincy Roche

  • Round 7, Pick 245 – Oklahoma Safety Tre Norwood

  • Round 7, Pick 254 – Georgia Tech Punter Pressley Harvin III

Stay with KDKA.com as this story will be updated as more draft picks are made.