PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have eight picks in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

The team has draft selections in every round of this year’s draft except for the 5th round, with their 1st round pick being the 24th overall pick.

The 2021 NFL Draft is being held in downtown Cleveland.

2021 Steelers Draft Tracker!

2021 NFL Draft Schedule:

Thursday, April 29th – 8:00 p.m. – Round 1

Friday, April 30th – 7:00 p.m. – Round 2 and Round 3

Saturday, May 1st – 12:00 p.m. – Rounds 4-7

Steelers draft picks:

Round 1, Pick 24 — Alabama RB Najee Harris

With the 24th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select RB Najee Harris. #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/uKyA7FqK0e — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 30, 2021

Round 2, Pick 55 — Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth

Round 3, Pick 87 — Illinois OL Kendrick Green

With the 87th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select C Kendrick Green. #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/lTrNbJ6S81 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 1, 2021

Round 4, Pick 128 — Texas A&M OT Dan Moore Jr.

With the 128th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select OT Dan Moore Jr. #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/WvLm5draNh — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 1, 2021

Round 4, Pick 140 — Texas A&M LB Buddy Johnson

With the 140th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select LB Buddy Johnson. #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/3CNlONgdDN — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 1, 2021

Round 5, Pick 156 — Wisconsin DE Isaiahh Loudermilk



With the 156th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select DE Isaiahh Loudermilk. #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/PBKQd8dqHS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 1, 2021

Round 6, Pick 216 – Miami LB Quincy Roche

With the 216th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select LB Quincy Roche. #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/TYjiwsiL0F — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 1, 2021

Round 7, Pick 245 – Oklahoma Safety Tre Norwood

With the 245th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select S Tre Norwood. #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/g5qOGg7W1R — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 1, 2021

Round 7, Pick 254 – Georgia Tech Punter Pressley Harvin III

With the 254th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select P Pressley Harvin III. #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/TufUMXtpIm — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 1, 2021

