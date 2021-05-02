By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) – The Beaver Health Mart is holding a first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, May 3.
Beaver Health Mart is teaming up with the Beaver County YMCA to host the clinic, administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination.
They are asking those attending to bring any insurance cards and a photo ID in order to get the shot as well as to wear appropriate clothing so team members can access your shoulder in order to administer the shot.
They will then host a second-dose clinic on June 1, 2021.
Those interested can sign up at this link.