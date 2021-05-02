By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A long-time pillar of the religious community in Pittsburgh has died.
In a Facebook post, the Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ says Bishop Loran Mann died at the age of 74.
He founded the church in 1969 along East Liberty Boulevard and watched a congregation of just over a dozen people grow into hundreds.
He worked at KDKA Radio in the 1960s before he moved to the TV side, spending 21 years and WPXI.