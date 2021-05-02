CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
All of the donated items will be given to the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
Filed Under:Delmont, Delmont Salem Rotary Club, Local News, Local TV, Westmoreland County, Westmoreland County Food Bank

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DELMONT (KDKA) — As the pandemic drags on, the need is still great in our communities.

On Saturday, members of the Delmont Salem Rotary Club stepped up to help give back.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

The group collected food to help those in need.

