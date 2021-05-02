CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The event was one of many that the group holds each year to collect household chemicals, appliances, and more.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Resources Council held an event on Saturday helping people with their spring cleaning.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane)

If you missed Saturday’s event, there are more scheduled in the next few months.

The next event will take place on June 12 at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, followed by at event at Wild Things Park in Washington County on June 26 and another in July at Freeport Middle School.