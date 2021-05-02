CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Eight undrafted free agents were signed by the Steelers.
Filed Under:2021 NFL Draft, NFL Draft, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Sports, Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Saturday, the Steelers signed several undrafted free agents.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Warmer Weather, Rain Chances

The eight players the team signed are:

READ MORE: Delmont Salem Rotary Club Holds Food Collection Event
  • Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State
  • Calvin Bundage, LB, Oklahoma State
  • Rico Bussey, WR, Hawaii
  • Mark Gilbert, CB, Duke
  • Isaiah McKoy, WR, Kent State
  • Donovan Stiner, S, Florida
  • Lamont Wade, S, Penn State
  • Jamar Watson, LB, Kentucky

The team selected the following players with their draft picks:

MORE NEWS: Point Park University Holds Commencement For Fall '19, Spring '20 Graduates
  • Alabama RB Najee Harris
  • Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth
  • Illinois OL Kendrick Green
  • Texas A&M OT Dan Moore Jr.
  • Texas A&M LB Buddy Johnson
  • Wisconsin DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
  • Miami LB Quincy Roche
  • Oklahoma Safety Tre Norwood
  • Georgia Tech Punter Pressley Harvin III

To read more about the team’s draft selections, click here.