By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Saturday, the Steelers signed several undrafted free agents.
The eight players the team signed are:
- Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State
- Calvin Bundage, LB, Oklahoma State
- Rico Bussey, WR, Hawaii
- Mark Gilbert, CB, Duke
- Isaiah McKoy, WR, Kent State
- Donovan Stiner, S, Florida
- Lamont Wade, S, Penn State
- Jamar Watson, LB, Kentucky
The team selected the following players with their draft picks:
- Alabama RB Najee Harris
- Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth
- Illinois OL Kendrick Green
- Texas A&M OT Dan Moore Jr.
- Texas A&M LB Buddy Johnson
- Wisconsin DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
- Miami LB Quincy Roche
- Oklahoma Safety Tre Norwood
- Georgia Tech Punter Pressley Harvin III