CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
She was last seen last week.
Filed Under:Local News, Missing Girl, West Mifflin, West Mifflin Police, West Mifflin Police Department

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — West Mifflin Police are asking for help locating 14-year-old Breyonna Pressley who is currently missing.

READ MORE: The Flaming Lips Coming To Pittsburgh This Fall

Police say she has short black hair with possible hair extensions, is 5’2 tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

(Photo Credit: West Mifflin Police Department)

Pressley was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on April 29 wearing dark blue jeans, a Rugrats t-shirt, black and white shoes.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Launch Website To Track Police Reform Changes

Police also noted that she may have “a gold chain with a ‘B’ pendant.”

Police are asking anyone who knows anything about Pressley’s whereabouts to contact them at (412) 461 3125.

Anonymous web tips are also being accepted at this time.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Over Half Of Residents Have Gotten 1st Vaccine Doses

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.