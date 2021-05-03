By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — West Mifflin Police are asking for help locating 14-year-old Breyonna Pressley who is currently missing.

Police say she has short black hair with possible hair extensions, is 5’2 tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Pressley was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on April 29 wearing dark blue jeans, a Rugrats t-shirt, black and white shoes.

Police also noted that she may have “a gold chain with a ‘B’ pendant.”

Police are asking anyone who knows anything about Pressley’s whereabouts to contact them at (412) 461 3125.

Anonymous web tips are also being accepted at this time.

