By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 454 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths in the last 48 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 296 are confirmed and 158 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from three months to 89 years with a median age of 31 years.
There have been 6,749 total hospitalizations and 97,975 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,867.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: