CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 454 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths in the last 48 hours.

READ MORE: The Flaming Lips Coming To Pittsburgh This Fall

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 296 are confirmed and 158 are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from three months to 89 years with a median age of 31 years.

READ MORE: Missing: West Mifflin Police Searching For 14-Year-Old Breyonna Pressley

There have been 6,749 total hospitalizations and 97,975 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,867.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Police Launch Website To Track Police Reform Changes

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: