PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh-based company Duolingo is once again in the national spotlight.
Time Magazine recently released its 100 Most Influential Companies list for 2021 and Duolingo made the "Innovators" category, alongside giants like Netflix, Zoom and TikTok.
Time Magazine credited Duolingo for “schooling users” with its language learning programs and that it was innovative for children’s literacy and international students looking to improve their English and study in the United States.
Duolingo's CEO, Luis von Ahn, is a CMU alumnus and current faculty member. He is also a co-founder of the language learning platform, which launched in 2011.
“This is a testament to our incredible team and the impact we’ve had in bringing high-quality, accessible education to over 500 million people worldwide. We believe that education has the power to reduce economic inequality and will continue to do our part to help build a more equitable world,” von Ahn said in a release from CMU.