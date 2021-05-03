HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Philadelphia judge running for a seat on Pennsylvania’s highest court is disavowing any connection to QAnon, even though she did an interview with supporters of the conspiracy theory who also listed her as a featured speaker at an upcoming gathering.
Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick sat for an interview on a YouTube and podcast show hosted by the two conservative social media personalities who are organizing the event.
She told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday that she wasn’t invited and didn’t plan to attend the event in Gettysburg in June.
Patrick said she thought the show was targeted to a Christian audience.
By Friday, her name had been removed from the event’s website.
