By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Kennywood is reopening for its first full season since the pandemic hit this weekend.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Threat Of Thunderstorms Continues, Wet Weather Hanging On Until Midweek
Favorites like the 101-year-old Jack Rabbit and Potato Patch fries return this season, and after a “17-year nightmare,” The Old Mill is back, too.
Some rides won’t be running when the park reopens. Kennywood announced last fall that it’s retiring the Kangaroo, Paratrooper, Bayern Kurve and Volcano.READ MORE: Police Find Weapons In Bethel Park High School Employee’s Possession During On-Campus Arrest
While the park is opening for a full season this year unlike 2020, safety protocols will still be in place. Attendance will be limited to 75 percent capacity and there will be capped occupancy indoors. Masks are required, and there will be signs and markers reminding people to social distance.
Also new this season is a chaperone policy requiring guests ages 17 and younger to accompanied by an adult 21 or older beginning at 4 p.m. every day.MORE NEWS: CCAC Hosting Virtual Open House
Kennywood opens this Saturday. You can learn more about the protocols in place here.