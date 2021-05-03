By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is dead following a house fire that broke out in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, the fire broke out around 3:15 a.m.. along Clawson Street.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were coming out of the second floor, and first responders were told someone was possibly still inside.
A man was found on the second floor.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials say the fire was under control around 4:00 a.m. and that the Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine what caused the blaze.
