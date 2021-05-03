CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, the fire broke out after 3:30 a.m. along Clawson Street.
Filed Under:Clawson Street, Fatal Fire, Fire, Homewood South, House Fire, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is dead following a house fire that broke out in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, the fire broke out around 3:15 a.m.. along Clawson Street.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were coming out of the second floor, and first responders were told someone was possibly still inside.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

A man was found on the second floor.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the fire was under control around 4:00 a.m. and that the Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine what caused the blaze.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.