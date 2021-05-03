By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health says over half of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It comes as the Health Department reported a two-day total of 4,381 new Coronavirus cases and 23 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,158,486 cases and 26,276 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,161 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 479 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 8,684,978 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 3,548,102 people are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated. Citing the CDC, the Health Department says 50.3% of its population has gotten first doses.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,413,028 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 70,763 cases among residents and 14,811 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,111 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 27,739 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

