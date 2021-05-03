By: KDKA News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf says reopening the state is a daily topic of discussion and he wants "to go as fast as we can."
When asked about lifting restrictions during a press conference in Philadelphia, Wolf said, “We’re talking about that every day. I want to go as fast as we can.”
It comes as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended all local COVID-19 emergency orders and Pennsylvania's neighbors in New Jersey announced several capacity restrictions will soon be lifted, while social distancing and masking remain in place.
“I don’t think anybody wants to drag their feet on this, we just want to be safe,” Wolf said.
On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health cited CDC data saying 50.3% of Pennsylvanians have gotten at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
But Wolf says the state isn't aiming for a certain vaccination rate as a prerequisite for reopening, pointing to experts who are saying reaching herd immunity in the U.S. is unlikely.
“I think we just want to get to the point where we can feel safe and that we can get back to life as normal, so that we can pack stands like this,” said Wolf from the Flyers’ stadium.