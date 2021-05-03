CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
He's been out for more than a month.
Filed Under:Evgeni Malkin, NHL, Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin is returning to the lineup Monday night.

READ MORE: The Flaming Lips Coming To Pittsburgh This Fall

Malkin was injured March 16 following a hit from Bruins defenseman Jarred Tinordi.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Police Launch Website To Track Police Reform Changes

The Pens face off against the Flyers tonight in Philadelphia, with puck drop at 7 p.m.