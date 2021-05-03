By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin is returning to the lineup Monday night.
Malkin was injured March 16 following a hit from Bruins defenseman Jarred Tinordi.
Guess who's back in the lineup tonight? pic.twitter.com/1B6fx5Tk31
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 3, 2021
The Pens face off against the Flyers tonight in Philadelphia, with puck drop at 7 p.m.