By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police announced Monday that they have launched a website for the public to monitor progress on police reform changes suggested by Mayor Bill Peduto’s Community Task Force on Police Reform.

The website lists goals for improvement including but not limited to:

eliminating racial disparities

reimagining policing

community engagement

transparency and accountability

use of force changes

use of tear gas and other methods of crowd control

Along with these objectives, police list the task force’s recommended actions, steps already taken by police, planned steps by police, and the anticipated timeline for achieving goals.

Police say several action items have already been completed, such as a Use of Force policy that was revised on Jan. 5 of this year.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto assembled the task force in June of 2020, and they released their final report in October of last year.

Pittsburgh Police say that the website will increase transparency into the bureau’s actions.

The police response to suggested reforms tracker can be found here.