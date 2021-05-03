PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 8,000 Pittsburgh Public School students logged on to their devices for another Monday of virtual learning. More than 13,700 were back at their desks across the district. It’s the first time in more than a year for some students to be back inside the buildings.

“It’s been a long time coming. We’ve been doing a lot of work to get to this point,” Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet said.

The transportation issue still remains. How do you get every child who wants to be in school a seat on the bus?

The seat gap is currently at 638 students. They will continue to be virtual learners. A partnership between the district and the Pittsburgh Transportation Group will start next week.

“As of right now, we are being offered three additional buses and each bus will hold approximately 30 students and will be able to service various schools in the a.m. and p.m.,” PPS Transportation Director Megan Patton said.

This will reduce the seat gap to about 400 children. The district is continuing to pursue more partnerships to get students to and from school.

“We don’t currently have any agreements teed up with other partners. We are still looking for creative ways to fill that seat gap but at this point in time, we don’t have any other agreements in place,” PPS Interim Chief of Operations Mike McNamara said.