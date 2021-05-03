PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scattered showers and light to moderate rain continue to push through our region.
There was a bit of a break in the early afternoon, but more showers and a chance for a few thunderstorms have arrived and will continue into the evening.
Heads up south of I 70: Heavy rain now Morgantown and Kingwood heading northeast through Greene, Fayette & Somerset Counties in the next half hour.￼ @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jOzDOuZiDh
— Kristin Emery (@KristinEmery) May 3, 2021
Most areas will end up with almost an inch of rain by midnight into Tuesday morning, and there’s more wet weather on the way through midday Wednesday. Another round of showers and possibly a few storms stick around Tuesday, with wet weather finally ending through the afternoon Wednesday.
The cold front that will sweep out the rain will also cool us down considerably, with highs going from the 70s today and Tuesday into only the upper 50s by Thursday.
We have a marginal risk south of I-70 mainly today for any storms to reach severe limits, with the main threat being damaging winds.
That same threat will become a bit more widespread Tuesday, which means it's a great time to download our free KDKA weather app so you can stay weather aware!