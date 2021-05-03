PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain chances are expected through the day with rain showers for the morning and scattered rain and weak storms around for this afternoon.

While severe weather is not expected today, parts of the area are under a level one (lowest of five levels) marginal risk for the day.

Strong wind speeds around any storms that develop would be the reason for any severe storms today.

While today’s severe weather is very low, the storm chance is ‘higher’ the farther southwest you travel.

High temperatures today should be near 70 degrees.

The rain is coming in due to a warm front lifting to the northeast.

The associated low pressure center is currently located in northeastern Illinois.

The cold front stretches to the southwest and is located just west of St Louis, MO.

The cold front is set to arrive here on Tuesday evening, with cooler weather sticking around for the remainder of the work week and into the weekend.

Out the door temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Noon temperatures should be just over 60 degrees with most of today’s warm-up occurring during the afternoon when we get a few breaks in the rain.

Highs on Tuesday will go up for a couple of reasons including more dry time and a warmer air mass that will be in place.

I have Tuesday’s high in the mid to upper 70’s.

The rest of the week will be cooler with highs on Wednesday just in the low 60’s and possibly hit before the sun comes up on.

Highs on Thursday and Friday may not even get back to the 60’s.

Overall, I have a chance for rain every day of this week.

