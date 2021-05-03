By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A Bethel Park School District employee was arrested Monday on the high school's campus.
In a statement, school district officials says the arrest was for an incident that occurred “prior to today, outside of the school setting;” however, while being taken into custody, police say they found two weapons.
ARREST: Today, BPPD Officers arrested @bpsdinfo employee Bernard Switala, 43, on a warrant from @AlleghenyCoPD. During the arrest, it was learned that Switala had brought 2 handguns onto school property. Switala is being charged Possession of Weapon on School Property (2 counts).
Bethel Park Police identify the suspect as 43-year-old Bernard Switala. Allegheny County Police had a warrant out for his arrest.
District officials say Switala admitted to officers about having “a weapon in his possession and in his vehicle.” That is a violation of Pennsylvania state law.
Switala was removed from campus.
Switala is now also facing two counts of possession of a weapon on school property.
The school district says the incident is a police matter and will not offer any further comment.
