PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Supporters of former Pine-Richland head football coach Eric Kasperowicz gathered before a school board meeting.

Dozens of supporters showed up Monday to voice their support for Kasperowicz and his coaches, who all did not have their contracts renewed.

Tonight a rally for former Pine Richland Football coach Eric Kasperowicz whose contract wasn’t renewed amid an investigation into bullying and hazing allegations. Today the coach released a letter he sent to the District asking for a meeting to discuss getting his job back.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/P4X2dVEVZ6 — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) May 3, 2021

The decision has led to backlash from community members. Before Monday, multiple other rallies were held to show support for the football coaching staff.

An attorney for the family of a Pine-Richland student claimed the district used the child as a “scapegoat” for the decision to not renew the contracts of the coaching staff.

The district says the boy was bullied and hazed, but the family’s attorney — Joel Sansone — says none of that had anything to do with the football team.

Kasperowicz, other coaches and players deny there was hazing that took place under his watch. Former assistant coach Todd Jochem said the staff was a victim of a power grab by school officials.

Still fighting!! Sent last Tuesday with suggestions for moving forward & an offer to meet…#RamFamily pic.twitter.com/PjZMLyJLSH — Eric Kasperowicz (@CoachKasper) May 3, 2021

On Monday, Kasperowicz released a letter he wrote last week to the board and school administration. He apologized for any role he had in his dismissal and asked the board to reconsider its decision.

Last month, Kasperowicz released the letter from district officials informing him and his staff why they would not have their contracts renewed.

The letter summarizes the district’s investigation into hazing and bullying allegations in the football program. The letter says the investigation revealed incidents of hazing, “rites of passage,” and intimidation, “particularly in the locker room for years.”

The letter also claims there were at least five “off-the-field fights.” “Neither you nor any of the coaches on your staff reported these incidents to the director of athletics or administration,” the letter stated.