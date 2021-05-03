By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pitt football star has been charged with assault on the same weekend he was drafted into the NFL.
Court documents indicate Rashad Weaver is facing a count of simple assault.
Police say back on April 18 Weaver punched a pregnant woman after an argument at the Foxtail Bar on the South Side. The woman later told police she had to receive treatment at a local hospital for a concussion she sustained.
Weaver was back home in Florida this weekend as he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans.
He has a court date back here in Pittsburgh on October 5.