CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Concert, Flaming Lips, Local TV, Stage AE

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Flaming Lips are coming to Pittsburgh.

READ MORE: Gov. Tom Wolf On Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions: 'I Want To Go As Fast As We Can'

The band will make a stop at Stage AE on Nov. 11.

Lead singer Wayne Coyne is most associated with his hometown of Oklahoma City, but he was actually born in Pittsburgh.

MORE NEWS: Star High School Basketball Player Dwayne Marquette Richardson Jr. Killed In Shooting

Tickets go on sale Friday.