By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Flaming Lips are coming to Pittsburgh.
The band will make a stop at Stage AE on Nov. 11.
NEW SHOW 🔥 @theflaminglips American Head American Tour with special guest @jacmnelson3 on November 11th! Tickets go on sale Friday via @axs! Presale begins Thursday with code AMERICANHEAD https://t.co/fih7pH6zrl pic.twitter.com/cQgsJwSu1K
— Stage AE (@Stage_AE) May 3, 2021
Lead singer Wayne Coyne is most associated with his hometown of Oklahoma City, but he was actually born in Pittsburgh.
Tickets go on sale Friday.