By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Lawrence County.
The National Weather Service says the warning is in effect until 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The NWS says the warning includes Oakwood, Oakland and New Castle in Lawrence County.
MORE NEWS: Family Offering $5,000 Reward For Information In Attack That Left Clairton Delivery Driver Fighting For His Life
Tornado Warning including New Castle PA, Oakwood PA, Oakland PA until 9:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/9PUCG0RCHp
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 4, 2021
If you are in the area of the warning, wait out the warning at the lowest level of your home and stay away from windows and doors.