By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Lawrence County.

The National Weather Service says the warning is in effect until 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The NWS says the warning includes Oakwood, Oakland and New Castle in Lawrence County.

If you are in the area of the warning, wait out the warning at the lowest level of your home and stay away from windows and doors.