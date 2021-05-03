CDC recommends that all people 6 months of age and older get a yearly flu vaccine. Getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, however, flu vaccination has many other important benefits.
The flu vaccine ups your game by reducing the risk of illness by up to 40 to 60 percent, depending on the seasonal flu virus that is in the community. Immunization is the key strategy to protect yourself and others, particularly vulnerable infants, young children and older adults.
Giant Eagle Pharmacy is following the CDC guidelines when giving the flu shot to their patients. When immunizing, pharmacists will be wearing gloves, a facemask, and face shields that cover their entire face and following proper hand hygiene. They are also performing temperature checks and asking screening questions for patients, prior to receiving a vaccination.
Patients are also required to wear a mask in order to receive a vaccine. Regular cleaning and sanitization of the pharmacy vaccination area will be performed before and after each patient.
UnitedHealthcare and Giant Eagle Pharmacy are working together to provide access and education to help people stay healthy and well.
Take proactive steps to help avoid influenza:
- Get your flu vaccine.
- Take care. Help your body stay healthy by getting plenty of rest, eating right and drinking fluids.
- Wash your hands. Most people don’t do it well enough.
- Minimize germs. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are particularly helpful in group settings. Choose products that contain at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Clean sweep. Use disinfecting wipes to sanitize high-use areas around your home, work and school. A few hot spots where germs spread include keyboards, doorknobs, faucet handles and countertops.