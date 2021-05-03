Veterans First, locally owned in Pennsylvania, is founded on the belief that veterans and their surviving spouse have the right to receive care within the comfort of their home, not wait months or longer to have services approved.
In partnership with UnitedHealthcare, the organizations have come together to offers a suite of important benefits that support veterans. Things like in-home healthcare or access to the UnitedHealthcare “Over the Counter” benefit provides dollars to buy certain items like pain relievers and vitamins.
Additionally, with UnitedHealthcare’s Patriot health plan, eligible veterans can access medical, dental, vision, and hearing benefits through the nation’s largest network of providers – helping veterans get the care they need in the setting that’s right for them.
