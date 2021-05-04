WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A teacher in Washington County is using creativity to engage her students and stand out among the crowd.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas traveled to Washington County to met Danielle Berdar, a third-grade math, science and social studies teacher at Beth-Center Elementary.

Berdar says it’s all about creativity, which makes learning more interesting for her students.

“The science lesson we are doing right now is on embryology. So we are going to be hatching baby chicks in our classroom. That’s always an exciting third-grade project,” said Berdar.

“I just want to make sure that the students are loving coming to school. That’s most important to me because if they love coming to school, then the learning will come,” added Berdar.

Principal Zach Just says it’s the creativity that makes her stand out.

“There’s nothing she won’t do to get them to understand the material,” said Just.

That includes her ability to go the extra mile.

“On each student’s desk, there’s little desk pets. Danielle went and did a DonorsChoose and got people to donate so each kid could have their own desk pet. They get rewards with it,” said Just.

What do Berdar’s students have to say about their teacher?

“She always has something fun planned. She’s always funny and she’s kind,” said Rylee Welsh.

“We did these and you had to get past your level for multiplication. And if you made it past, she’d throw a disco party,” said McKenzie Duncan.

All of this is happening during a year of ups and downs and a mix of remote and in-person learning. Mrs. Berdar couldn’t be more thankful for being recognized.

“It’s very humbling. It’s very unexpected but feels much appreciated,” said Berdar.