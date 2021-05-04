By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Tree of Life congregation has chosen the architect who will shape the future of the synagogue.
Daniel Libeskind was behind the master plan for the World Trade Center site after 9/11 and he also designed the Jewish Museum in Berlin.
Libeskind will be in charge of creating a memorial space at Tree of Life.
The synagogue has been closed to the public since eleven worshippers were killed inside the building in October 2018.
The congregation wants the building to be used as a place of worship again, as well as a place for people to learn about confronting hate.